COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 30 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

30 are the persons newly diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 2 of which were detected by PCR, and 28 by rapid antigen tests. 73.33% of the new cases proven in the last 24 hours are of persons who have not been vaccinated.

A total of 1,529 tests were carried out in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours. 66 of them are PCR, and 1,463 are antigenic. This is shown by the National Information System. The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Burgas – 4; Varna – 1; Vratsa – 2; Dobrich – 1; Lovech – 1; Pazardzhik – 1; Plovdiv – 5; Rousse – 1; Silistra – 1; Sliven – 2; Smolyan – 1; Sofia region – 1; Sofia city – 4; Haskovo – 1; Yambol – 4.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the country at the moment is 1,309,558. Of these, 1,408 are active. 1,269,710 are the total cured persons. 18 of them were registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 99 patients with proven COVID-19 have been admitted to hospital care facilities in Bulgaria. 12 of them are in intensive care units or clinics. There are six people newly admitted to hospitals. Of these, 33.33% were not vaccinated.

The doses of vaccines against the coronavirus infection administered in the country so far are a total of 4,613,298, of which 14 were administered in the last 24 hours.

The national information system shows that there are a total of 26,530 medical workers diagnosed with the coronavirus in Bulgaria. No new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

38,440 are the deceased persons in whom COVID-19 was confirmed. No new deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal