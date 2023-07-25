Weather in Bulgaria: Red Code for Dangerous Heat in 3 Provinces - Don’t Go Out Today!

Fire risk remains high due to dangerously hot weather today and in the coming days.

On this occasion, the fire department in Haskovo sent a warning to all mayors - to inform farmers to refrain from cleaning pastures, meadows and forest areas, and house owners - not to light fires in the open air.

An appeal was also made - not to throw unextinguished cigarettes or other easily flammable materials near roads and train tracks.

For today, a red code has been announced for three provinces in Bulgaria - Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse. Maximum temperatures there are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

An orange code is in effect for the rest of Northern, as well as for almost all of Southern Bulgaria, and yellow - for the three provides of the Black Sea coast, as well as in Smolyan, Kyustendil and Sofia.

In the capital, due to the heat, the main boulevards and streets in all areas will be washed today.

The capital city municipality will distribute drinking water at three points in Sofia - St. Nedelya Square, Orlov Most - near Lake Ariana - and at the pylons of the National Palace of Culture.

Safety tips include drinking more fluids and avoiding going outdoors when it's hottest outside - around noon and in the afternoon between 4 and 5 p.m. Fatigue occurs quickly in warm weather and it is important to rest more often. When traveling by car, it is good to have the air conditioner in the car working.

"Heat is dangerous for children, the elderly and people with chronic diseases, reminds the Bulgarian Red Cross. In addition to the fact that everyone should know how to take care of themselves and what measures to take, it is also important to monitor the weather forecast to postpone going out and traveling when it is very warm outside. If this is impossible of course", said Zhivka Dimitrova, head of the Department of Health Policy and First Aid at the BRC, one should be dressed in appropriate clothes and the head should be protected by a hat:

"We need to rest more often and use shady and cool places for this purpose, and when using transport, it must be air-conditioned. It is very important to drink a lot of water - at least 2-3 liters per day, but not carbonated drinks and drinks containing caffeine and alcoholic cocktails, they will not quench thirst".

In hot weather, it is appropriate to use creams and lotions for the face and body, which have a high protection factor, so as not to burn the skin.

Dehydration can lead to heat exhaustion. Even in case of minor discomfort, a person should seek medical help.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology