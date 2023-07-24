Ukrainian Grain might be Transported through Bulgaria by Train to Greek Ports

"The option of transporting Ukrainian grain by train through Bulgaria to Greek ports is being discussed", announced Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov after returning from a visit to Greece, where he spoke with his colleague Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The prime minister also announced that the subject of the construction of the Burgas-Alexandroupolis oil pipeline was discussed, but there is still a problem with the route.

Denkov rejects the ideas launched in recent days to push the Russian oil company "Lukoil" out of Bulgaria. According to the prime minister, analogies cannot be made with Italy, where Lukoil sold its refinery in order to avoid EU sanctions against Russia:

"In Italy it's about a deal, it's not about extortion. I also think that the possibilities for deals in Bulgaria should be considered. If they decide to sell Lukoil, that's their right. We have to look for what's best for Bulgaria, but to talk about extortion, about some kind of, how should I say, repressive measures, that's not part of the plans of this government at all," commented Denkov.

The Prime Minister also stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will react to the statements of the Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of the Russian Parliament Pyotr Tolstoy. In a recent broadcast on Russian television, Tolstoy stated that there are Russian citizens all along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast and "at any moment they can be activated". He defines Bulgaria and Romania as NATO bases and "in order to reach them, Ukraine must be finished first". Denkov defined the statement as unacceptable, but was adamant that Bulgaria should not succumb to provocations: "Yes, this message should be conveyed to Mitrofanova. I do not think that she should be declared a "persona non grata because of such a statement. After all, it is not hers. Secondly, we should not give in to provocations. Russian citizens who live in Bulgaria should be treated as citizens who live in Bulgaria. They cannot be victims of the statements of someone who wants to change them to an asset."

