Musk changed the Twitter logo to an “X”

The silhouette of a blue chirping bird used by Twitter as the world-famous logo of the micro-messaging service is now a thing of the past. The new logo is the X sign.

Twitter owner Elon Musk hinted at it over the weekend and even showed it off in a short video, but without guaranteeing that this would be the logo.

Today, the rebranding was confirmed by CEO Linda Yaccarino with the brief message, "X is here! Let's do this."

As of Monday morning, the desktop version carries the new logo and the official Twitter account has been rebranded as X.

There is no particular surprise in the choice, because Musk said even before he acquired the company in October 2022 that the platform would be an "accelerator for the creation of X, the app for everything" (along the lines of China's WeChat). Twitter then became part of the X Corp. company, part of the X Holdings Corp. holding, and in July the billionaire announced that he was creating a new artificial intelligence company called xAI.

Yaccarino gave some details on Sunday about how she expects "X" to work, describing it as an AI-powered business "focused on audio, video, messaging, payments/banking."

Musk asked his 149 million followers for ideas and the new logo is currently believed to come from Sawyer Merritt, co-founder of a "sustainable clothing" business. On his Twitter account, he wrote that the font was used by a retired podcast, although it also resembles the one used by Indian musician Kxlider.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg