Greta Thunberg fined $240 for Disobeying Police during Protest

World | July 24, 2023, Monday // 15:12
Bulgaria: Greta Thunberg fined $240 for Disobeying Police during Protest @Wikimedia Commons

The Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg was sentenced to pay a fine for disobeying the Swedish police, reports AFP.

Thunberg admitted in court that she disobeyed police during a rally last month in Malmö, but said she did not commit a crime because the climate demonstration was a "necessary action" because of the climate crisis.

Despite these arguments, the judge fined her 1,500 kronor ($144) plus an additional 1,000 kronor ($96) to the Swedish Crime Victims' Fund.

