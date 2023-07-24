Bulgaria: Two Dead after an Accident involving an Ambulance

A severe road accident between a car and an ambulance occured today at noon in the village of Zlati voivoda at the junction for the village of Gavrailovo.

The patient that was in the ambulance and the driver of the passenger car died.

The ambulance driver and the doctor have serious injuries, they were taken to the hospital in Sliven, where their colleagues are fighting for their lives.

/Bulgarian National Television