The Night Public Transport in Sofia might be Renewed

The Transport Committee of the Sofia City Council is today considering the proposal of municipal councilors Zafir Zarkov, Carlos Contrera, Simeon Stavrev and Boris Bonev to improve service in ground transport in the capital.

The night public transport in Sofia will be restored in two stages.

By the end of October, the two busiest public transport lines will be launched. "Mladost" - zh.k. "Lyulin" and "Studentski Grad" to "Obelya" district. By the end of the year at the latest, the lines from the railway station will be launched. "Ovcha Kupel 2" next to "Vasil Levski" district and residential complex "Druzhba" next to the railway station "Gotse Delchev", reports the press center of the Sofia Municipal Council.

The proposal to create a new bus line - A288, after the launch of the new section from "Filip Kutev" Street to "Simeonovsko Shose" Blvd., will also be considered.

It is planned that the project "Buses to schools on the territory of the Sofia Municipality" will be part of the city transport for the entire academic year 2023/2024. The two lines U1 and U2 have been operating for two years in a row.

The report also proposed changes to the routes of several existing lines - 58, 120, 310, 304 and line X50.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg