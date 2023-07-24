Orban condemned EU Federalism and the "LGBTQ Offensive”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday in Romania that the opening of the East is important because it needs a "world economy, not a closed and rigid European Union", "Agerpres" agency reported. In a speech to Romania's Summer University, Orban also renewed his attacks on what he called the European Union's "LGBTQ offensive" and said his nationalist government would defend the country's Christian roots.

Orban expressed hope that next year's European Parliament elections will strengthen the positions of EU governments that reject the "federalism" represented by Germany and France.

The Reuters agency reminds that the Hungarian prime minister is a long-time critic of Brussels, and in 2021 he pushed through a law that prohibits the use of materials promoting homosexuality and gender change in schools in Hungary. In addition to the topic of "LGBTQ propaganda", as defined by the Hungarian prime minister, he is at odds with Brussels on other issues such as the rule of law and reforms in the media and in the judicial system in Hungary, notes "Reuters".

"Is the EU an empire or (individual) nations? We should have no illusions: the federalists are trying to push us out", Orban said. He pointed out that "they openly wanted a change in the government (in 2022) in Hungary", and added that now the same is happening in Poland, where parliamentary elections will take place in the autumn.

In his words, the balance between federalists and nations unwilling to cede more powers to Brussels was upset when Britain left the bloc and now only Warsaw and Budapest maintain their anti-federalist positions.

Speaking at the Summer University in the Romanian city of Baile Tusnad, Viktor Orban said that Hungary is aware that power in the world is currently divided between two poles, namely China and the US, which determines politics and the economy along these coordinates. The Hungarian Prime Minister pointed out that in recent years, investments in Hungary have mostly come from South Korea, China and Japan.

In his words, the Hungarian economy has finally found itself on the map of the world market - "33 years after the collapse of the communist economic system".

"We are already competitive everywhere in the world, but we need a world market, a world economy, and not a closed, rigid European Union, in which we will once again become peripheral players. We want investment, we want profit, we want to strengthen our power, so the opening to the East is important," said Orban, according to the translation provided by the organizers, "Agerpres" reports.

The Hungarian prime minister said China has become a "giant manufacturing machine" that is far more powerful than other countries and compared to the US, whose dominance in the world economy is waning. In his words, in this situation, the European Union feels "disturbed and cornered" and has reason to feel this way, as it is perceived as "weak and rich". Orban noted that the EU has about 400 million people and about 400 million more if the Western world beyond the Ocean is also taken into account, and "on the other side we have seven billion". In his words, the EU sees around it "a world full of worries, fears, brutal development and unprecedented consumption; millions who want to come to Europe".

"Today, this fear, this feeling of being backed into a corner, is driving our European Union towards closure. It looks like a boxing champion who shows off his belts but doesn't want to go to the ring anymore," commented the Hungarian Prime Minister.

According to him, the attempt to separate Russia from the European economy will not harm the country, "because Russia's raw materials will be bought from other parts of the world." According to Orban, big European companies do not want to separate from Russia and "do not even want to leave Russia".

