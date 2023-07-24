COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 9 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 9, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

254 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.54 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 103 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 10 are in intensive care units. One patient is newly admitted to the hospital.

8 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,269,692 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,396 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, no vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,284 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,440 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,309,528 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal