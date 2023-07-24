Weather in Bulgaria: Heat Today and Tomorrow, Storms and Hail on Wednesday

Hot weather today, even hotter tomorrow with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius and a sharp drop with storms and hail on Wednesday, predicts the NIMH.

A yellow code for potentially dangerous weather due to high temperatures has been issued by NIMH in 11 provinces for today, July 24. They are Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Kardjali, Haskovo, Yambol, Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo and Pleven. The maximum temperatures there are expected to reach 35-38 degrees.

When a yellow code is announced due to high temperatures, health problems are possible for sensitive and sick people, adults and children - warns the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Atmospheric pressure will be slightly higher than average today and will decrease.

It will be sunny and hot over the whole country. The wind will be oriented from the south-southeast, it will be weak, along the Black Sea to moderate. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 32°C and 37°C, along the Black Sea a little lower, in Sofia - around 33°C.

It will be sunny in the mountains. It will blow moderate, on the high and open parts - a temporarily strong north-westerly wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 28°C, at 2000 meters - around 20°C.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea. Before noon it will blow to a moderate northeast wind, after noon it will orientate itself from the southeast. Maximum temperatures will be 26°-29°C. The temperature of the sea water is 22°-26°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

On Tuesday, the weather will be sunny, the wind will be light to moderate from the south. It will be very hot with maximum temperatures between 37°C and 42°C.

On Wednesday the wind will increase, the morning will be very warm with minimum temperatures in most of the country between 20°C and 25°C. It will be mostly sunny, but after noon and Thursday night, with the passage of a well-defined cold front, temperatures will drop quickly and significantly. The wind will be oriented from the northwest, from west to east cumulus-rain clouds will develop, in places there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms, in some areas they will be temporarily intense, there will also be hail. In northwestern Bulgaria, daytime temperatures will drop by 5-10 degrees, and in the southeastern part of the country they will still be very high - up to 42°-43°C.

On Thursday, it will be windy, with variable cloudiness, it will rain in separate places in the eastern and mountainous regions. Temperatures across the country will drop and the maximum will be between 25° and 30°.

In the following days, it will be cool in the morning, it will be mostly sunny, on Saturday afternoon with the development of cumulus clouds over the mountainous regions, but only in isolated places it will rain. Temperatures will rise by 2-3 degrees. On Sunday, in more places in the country, there will be short afternoon rains, accompanied by thunder.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology