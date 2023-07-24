A total of 131 fires were extinguished in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours, the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Protection of the Population announced on its website. Firefighters responded to 203 reports of accidents. One person died and two were injured in the fires.

An 88-year-old man died in a fire in an apartment in Sliven. An 82-year-old woman has first-degree burns on her hands. The incident was reported on July 23 at 11:11 a.m. The fire forced the evacuation of those living on the seventh and eighth floors of the residential block. The cause of the accident was incorrect use of a cooker.

A fire also broke out in a house in the village of Hayredin, Varna region. The incident was reported on July 23 at 5:27 a.m. A 78-year-old man was injured, but his life is not in danger. The cause of the fire was a short circuit.

A total of 30 of the fires in the country during the last 24 hours caused material damage, 13 of them were in residential buildings. There were 101 fires without material damage. 66 rescue operations and relief operations were carried out, six of them in accidents.

