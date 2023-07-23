Dire Situation on the Island of Rhodes in Greece: Over 30,000 People have been Evacuated

The situation remains dire on the Greek island of Rhodes, which has been engulfed in fires for several days.

The evacuation of tourists and local residents continued until late last night. About a thousand people were transported by buses. With a large lifeboat and more than 30 private vessels, people are being evacuated from Rhodes. To date, their number is over 30 thousand people.

More than 240 firefighters, supported by three planes and five helicopters, are trying to control the elements for the fifth day.

Bulgarian National Radio correspondent Katja Peeva in Greece said that, despite expectations that it would be limited, the fire is still burning. The reason is the strong wind combined with the high temperatures. Firefighters say the fire reached a height of 30 meters and burned everything in its path.

More than 20,000 people were evacuated and transferred to the non-burning part of the island Rhodes. At first, people were transported by buses, then military ferries became involved. According to the authorities on the island, there are about 200,000 tourists, tonight they are accommodated in hotels, private lodgings, yachts, sports halls are open. People are provided with food and water.

If assistance is needed, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Embassy of Bulgaria in Athens at the following phone numbers:

Duty direct phone: +30 210 67 48 107;

Telephones on duty outside working hours: +30 210 67 48 105, 106, 107;

Emergency mobile number: +30 693 70 96 220.

Also on e-mail: embassy.athens@mfa.bg

