Greece is Experiencing its Hottest Days in 50 years
Greece is experiencing its hottest days in the last 50 years. Doctors warn that standing on the beach is not safe. Temperatures are expected to exceed 45 degrees in the coming days.
As of today, 7,500 soldiers are guarding risky forest areas and drones are monitoring for new fire outbreaks, the Ministry of Defense reports.
There are fires all over the country, but without direct danger to people's lives. Large-scale forces are involved in fighting the fire on the island of Rhodes, where strong winds and high temperatures are increasing the outbreaks. Another 300 people were evacuated from the island that night.
Greece receives great European solidarity in fighting the fires. Firefighters, water trucks, planes and helicopters arrive to help the Greeks.
Extreme temperatures of up to 48 degrees are expected today and tomorrow. The authorities and doctors warn of a great risk of standing under the sun, even recommending not to go to the beach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
