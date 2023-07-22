Weather in Bulgaria: Orange and Yellow Codes for Heat!

The heat will be unbearable yet again.

A yellow and orange heat code has been announced throughout Bulgaria. In Silistra, Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Sliven, Yambol, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad and Haskovo, an orange code for dangerous weather is in effect, where up to 40 degrees Celsius are expected in some places.

In the rest of the country, the code is yellow with temperatures around 35 degrees.

After noon, it will become cloudy and there will be short-term showers and thunderstorms in places. There are also conditions for hail.

A light wind will blow.

In Sofia, the temperature will be around 35 degrees. Along the Black Sea - 30-33 degrees. The sea water will be like tea - 25-28 degrees.

It will be more tolerable in the mountains - at most 30 degrees, and in the higher parts - 22 degrees.

