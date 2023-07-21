Tourists in Bulgaria can now Reserve an Umbrella and Sunbed on the Beach Online

Starting today, tourists on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast can book an umbrella and sunbed on the beach through a special online platform.

So far, about 30 beaches have joined, including those in Burgas, Sozopol, Sunny Beach and Nessebar. Booking and payment online can be done from home for a selected day and beach or on site, when visiting the strip and available free beach gear, explained the company that developed the platform:

"One option is for the tourist to book in advance, and this is done in three steps. The corresponding beach is selected, and for each there is a map with all the umbrellas and tents, and accordingly one can click on the desired umbrella. Those that are free are marked in green. The application asks the person to pay and goes to payment, which is done using the standard methods or through a credit or debit card."

If the tourist decides to book a place on the beach itself, there will be a sign on each umbrella, on which they can directly check whether this umbrella is free or already reserved. Then, with the same three steps, the tourist can choose the free umbrella, which has a unique number, and pay for it with a card, the company explained.

The employees of the concessionaires and tenants of the beach will have special screens on which they can promptly reflect the umbrellas and sunbeds engaged directly on the strip.

The application is called MySpot.bg and can be downloaded regardless of the operating system of any mobile device or used in a web version on a computer. It is expected that in the next week, the number of beaches where umbrellas and sunbeds can be booked online will increase to over 50.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg