Bulgaria: 58 Migrants were Detained on Trakia Highway near Stara Zagora

58 foreign nationals were caught in a bus early this morning at the 208th kilometer of the Trakia highway. This was announced by the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Around 6:00 a.m. this morning, police officers intercepted a minibus, in which they found the foreign nationals during the inspection.

All of them have no identity documents and claim to be citizens of Afghanistan.

Some of the migrants are provided with medical assistance. The work to identify the driver of the vehicle continues.

This is another case of migrants found in vehicles on the highway in the Stara Zagora direction. Last week, a large group of migrants were detained on the Trakia highway in the Stara Zagora region. 76 migrants were found in the cargo compartment of a heavy goods vehicle.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg