Bulgaria: Two Dead after a 30-Year-Old without a License hit a Motorcyclist

Two people died in a severe accident on the Pleven - Lovech road. The incident happened late last night near the turnoff for the village of Ralevo, said senior expert Mariana Tsvetkova, spokesperson of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pleven, quoted by BNT.

During the inspection of the scene of the accident, it was found that the 30-year-old driver of the "Mercedes", who did not have a license, entered the oncoming traffic lane and hit a motorcycle moving from Pleven to Lovech with the front left part.

After the impact, the vehicle crashed into a roadside tree. The 44-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot. A 28-year-old passenger in the car was injured. He was transported to an emergency room in Pleven, where he was diagnosed with life-threatening chest and skull injuries. The man died this morning.

The driver of the car has non-life-threatening lacerations. He is detained for up to 24 hours. Blood samples were taken for chemical analysis.

The prosecutor on duty at the District Prosecutor's Office in Pleven was notified of the serious road accident. A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.

