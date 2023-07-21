Bulgarian Authorities detained 41 People in an Operation against the Distribution of Drugs

Nearly 6 kilograms of fentanyl have been seized by the police in operations across Bulgaria since the start of the year. This was announced in an interview with the National Radio by Deputy Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Chief Commissioner Zhivko Kotsev.

"We have about 6 kg of seized fentanyl. 6 pre-trial proceedings have been established and 8 persons have been brought to criminal liability. Fentanyl is really dangerous. It is mixed with different types of drugs: with cocaine, with amphetamines, with weed and it is really dangerous for human life and health".

Chief Commissioner Zivko Kotsev also explained that an operation against the distribution of drugs has been taking place throughout the country since yesterday.

"So far, 41 people have been detained during the operation. 29 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated".

