Bulgaria: Train Delays left dozens of Passengers to Wait at the Train Station in Burgas
Dozens of passengers are waiting at the train station in Burgas due to train delays. There are problems for both departing and arriving compositions. According to passengers, there is a fault in the contact network along the route.
Trains at 6:30 a.m. to Varna and 7:20 a.m. to Sofia left with a huge delay – one by more than two hours and the other a little more than an hour later than scheduled.
The announced delay for the 8.45 a.m. train to Sofia was 63 minutes.
"We are traveling to Sofia. We were at the seaside and now we are going home, but the train is late. They explained to us that there is a problem in the network, but they have already started running trains".
"Welcome to Bulgaria. We have no choice - we wait," said some passengers waiting on the platform.
After the phased departure of the morning trains, it turned out that the problems were catching up with the afternoon trains as well. According to the electronic board of the railway station, the train to Stara Zagora, instead of at 1:30 p.m., will leave Burgas 80 minutes late - at 2:50 p.m.
Incoming compositions are also delayed. The train from Daskotna, which is supposed to arrive in Burgas at 12:00, is expected after 2:00 p.m.
/Bulgarian National Radio
