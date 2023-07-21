Devastating Storm in the Bulgarian Province of Stara Zagora: Villages are Still without Electricity

Several settlements in the Opan municipality of Stara Zagora have been without electricity for hours because of a severe storm yesterday afternoon. The village of Kravino was the most affected after the disaster.

The stormy wind has brought down roofs of houses, chimneys and many trees. No people were injured. Damage clearance and damage assessment continues today. According to the mayor of the village, there is damage in every property.

The strong wind has caused a lot of damage to dozens of roofs of houses in four villages and volunteers are wanted to help clear the fallen trees.

Early this morning, officials of the Opan municipality began an inspection and inventory of the damage to the properties of the residents in the villages most affected by the storm - Kniazhevsko, Kravino, Pastren and Yastrebovo, explained the mayor Gencho Kolev.

In many places, the roofs of houses and outbuildings of dozens of properties were blown away. Many trees were felled, some of which were on the roadway and on farm buildings, therefore the mayor Gencho Kolev called on volunteers to help in removing the fallen tree mass.

The power transmission system was damaged - poles were knocked down, wires were broken. Kniazhevsko, Kravino, Pastren are still without electricity, said Kolev.

Already on Wednesday, at the upcoming session of the Municipal Council in Opan, the mayor stated that he will submit a proposal for targeted assistance to people left without a roof or with other serious damage to their houses.

