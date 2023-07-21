Day 513 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Prominent Russian Propagandist was Detained by Kremlin Authorities

Day 513 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Putin: The western part of Poland was a gift from Stalin. We will remind them

Russians are actively buying properties in Mariupol

Russia 's Black Sea Fleet trains to seize ships

Russian authorities detained the terrorist Igor Strelkov, who became a target because of his words that Putin could end up like Gaddafi

CIA chief: Putin is trying to buy time to figure out how to deal with Prigozhin

Zelensky fired the Ukrainian ambassador to Great Britain due to criticism

Russia hit Ukrainian grain terminals with Kalibr missiles

ISW: Russia will attack Ukraine 's " grain infrastructure" to create a sense of urgency

The US fears that Russia is preparing attacks on cargo ships in the Black Sea

Zelensky called for a reduction in costs. Culture is no less important than drones, the minister replied and resigned

Cluster bombs sent to Ukraine are already being used on the battlefield

Poland to transfer troops to its eastern parts due to risks from "Wagner”

Russia has become China's main oil supplier and overtook Saudi Arabia



Putin: The western part of Poland was a gift from Stalin. We will remind them

"Thanks to the Soviet Union, thanks to Stalin's position, Poland received significant lands in the West (...) We will remind them", said Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech before the meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, which traditionally takes place on Friday. According to the Kremlin dictator, Poland's anti-Russian attitude proves that it has not learned the lessons of history and is repeating the mistakes of before World War II.

Putin held his regular meeting with the Council, but it provocatively included the topic of Poland's alleged intention to send troops into Ukraine. "This means that we are not talking about a group of mercenaries, there are enough of them and they are being destroyed, but about a regular, well-coordinated, equipped military unit that will be used for operations on Ukrainian territory" - said the Russian leader.

"In this, they should be responsible for allegedly guaranteeing the security of modern Western Ukraine. But so, if we can name this as it is, for the subsequent occupation of these territories. The perspective is obvious, if Polish units enter, for example, Lviv or other territories of Ukraine, they will stay there. They will stay forever," announced the dictator, whose words were broadcasted by the leading Polish media.

According to the provocative and propaganda message of the Kremlin, this is a repetition of history, because after the First World War, the Poles took advantage of the situation and, among other things, captured Lviv. "Poland, instigated by the West, took advantage of the tragedy of the civil war in Russia and annexed some of the historical Russian provinces. In 1920, Poland seized part of Lithuania, the Vilnius region and the Vilnius Oblast. It seemed that together with the Lithuanians they were fighting against the so-called 'Russian imperialism' and as soon as an opportunity arose, they immediately 'cut off' a piece of land from their neighbors," stressed Putin, who continued by saying that the USSR was the savior of Poland, which before 1939, Moscow attacked and split with Hitler.

"I also want to remind you how such an aggressive policy for Poland ended. It ended with the national tragedy of 1939, when Poland was thrown by the Western allies to be 'swallowed' by the German war machine" - said Putin, without mentioning the Soviet invasion from the West and the Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact. Instead, the Russian head of state pushed the rhetoric that Moscow also used in Bulgaria to propagate how the Red Army had liberated Bulgaria. "Thanks to the Soviet Union, thanks to Stalin's position, Poland received significant lands in the west, German lands. That's right, the western territories of present-day Poland were Stalin's gift to the Poles. (...) We will remind them of this," threatened Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin autocrat expanded his thesis by claiming that Poland wanted to participate in the war through its politicians and then reap benefits from it. "They are probably counting on the creation of some kind of coalition under the 'NATO umbrella' and direct intervention in the conflict in Ukraine, and then 'cutting off' a larger piece. To get back what they think are their historical territories, today's Western Ukraine. It is known that they also dream of Belarusian lands," said the Russian president. "The Polish authorities are making their response plans, they are also not telling the truth to their nation. The truth is that Ukrainian 'cannon fodder' is clearly not enough for the West. That's why they plan to use new consumables," continued the Russian president.

Russians are actively buying properties in Mariupol

Citizens of the Russian Federation are actively buying homes in the temporarily occupied Mariupol and documents for them. In fact, however, the apartments themselves are not of interest to them, specifies the adviser to the mayor of the occupied city, Pyotr Andryushchenko, quoted by "Unian".

"This is a complicated pragmatic story, on the one hand. On the other hand, it is very simple. They buy documents, not apartments. Plus a mortgage. The point is that when they register in Mariupol, in particular, they have the right to receive compensation from the Russian budget if there is a mortgage. That's why they buy documents".

Andryushchenko explains that the costs of acquiring the documents, if calculated together with the compensation received, are very profitable.

"Also, they are broadcasting an ad in the Russian Federation, in the Asian part of the Russian Federation. It has been going on since about February, showing how everything will be fine and great, it is not clear when."

As he noted, dozens of ads for the sale of real estate in Mariupol appeared on Russian websites. The price ranges from 2 to 5 million rubles. In addition, federally funded construction is underway in the occupied city.

"Therefore, this (real estate) is cheap enough for builders and profitable and quite simple from the point of view of people who have potentially decided that they can live in Mariupol. This whole story is tied in a knot, as a result of which pragmatic Russians, who have access to the federal budget and to the financial decision-making circle, buy apartments and documents," Andryushchenko added.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet trains to seize ships

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said Moscow would check all ships in the Black Sea to make sure they were not carrying military cargo for Ukraine.

"We have to make sure the ship doesn't come with something bad, that means asking, checking if necessary to make sure it's true or not," he told a briefing in Moscow on Friday.

"Now there is no maritime humanitarian corridor, there is already a zone of increased military danger," Vershinin stressed, quoted by the Russian Interfax news agency.

The Defense Ministry said the Black Sea Fleet on Friday practiced firing missiles at "floating targets" and capturing ships.

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv would try to create a temporary transport corridor to continue exporting Ukrainian grain, Russia warned of risks at sea.

Russia has said it will accept that all ships heading into Ukrainian waters are potentially carrying weapons, which Washington called a signal it could attack civilian vessels. Kyiv responded by issuing a similar warning to ships sailing towards Russia.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry declared "a number of maritime areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the international waters of the Black Sea temporarily unsafe for navigation."

"Information warnings have been issued about the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of sailors", the Russian Ministry of Defense noted.

Sergey Vershinin explained that the ship inspections are not a military but a "financial and economic measure" aimed at restoring the confidence of ship and cargo insurers after the security corridor guaranteed by Moscow and Kyiv under the mediation of the UN and Turkey ceased to exist at midnight on July 18.

The number of ships looking to take grain cargoes from the Black Sea region has fallen by 35% this week compared to the previous one due to growing uncertainty, Reuters reports.

Russia continued airstrikes on Ukrainian port facilities for a fourth day in a row on Friday, destroying pea and barley warehouses.

"Unfortunately, the grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in Odesa region were hit. The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley," regional governor Oleg Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

Pictures released by the emergency ministry showed a fire burning among destroyed metal structures that appeared to be silos and a badly damaged fire engine. Two people were wounded, Kiper said, while officials reported seven people killed in Russian airstrikes elsewhere in Ukraine.

Moscow described the attacks as retaliation for a Ukrainian strike on the Kerch bridge linking Russia with its annexed Crimean peninsula on Monday.

Hits to Ukraine's grain export infrastructure and a threat to shipping lifted benchmark wheat futures in Chicago on Friday to their biggest weekly gain since the start of the war on supply concerns.

The UN Security Council will meet later on Friday to discuss the "humanitarian consequences" of Russia's withdrawal from the grain corridor agreement.

Russian authorities detained the terrorist Igor Strelkov, who became a target because of his words that Putin could end up like Gaddafi

The Russian terrorist Igor Strelkov (Girkin), who is the person who started the war in Donbas in 2014, has been detained, "Meduza" reported on its Telegram channel.

The information was confirmed to RBC by his lawyer.

A post by his wife Miroslava Reginska appeared on Strelkov's Telegram channel.

"Today, around 11:30 a.m., representatives of the Investigative Committee came to our home. At that time I was not at home. Soon, according to the porter, they took my husband by the hand and took him in an unknown direction. My friends told me that my husband was charged under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (extremism). I do not know anything about my husband's whereabouts, he has not contacted me." - Miroslava Reginska, wife of Igor Strelkov.

Moscow targeted Girkin after his criticism of Vladimir Putin and the military leadership. After the start of the war, he became a popular blogger. In April, "Mash" reported that Girkin, who criticized the Russian president and called the leadership of the armed forces idiots, became the subject of an investigation to determine whether his words discredit the army of the Russian Federation.

The complaint against Girkin, whose Telegram channel already has almost one million subscribers, was allegedly written by a resident of Novosibirsk who had questions about his posts on social networks and statements in his video addresses.

In some of his appearances, the Russian ultra-nationalist has said that there is a real possibility that Putin will end up like Gaddafi - with a machine gun stuck in his back, and that if Russia loses the war, the country will be torn apart not only by its enemies, but also by its "friends".

Igor Girkin was convicted in absentia for the downing of the Malaysian airliner over Ukraine in 2014. He is the former Minister of Defense of the unrecognized DPR.

Igor Girkin a former FSB officer who took part in the annexation of Crimea, war in Donbas and full scale Russian invasion of Ukraine was detained in Moscow. He was charged under article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code (extremism). pic.twitter.com/sN49EFy0b6 — Special Kherson Cat ???????????? (@bayraktar_1love) July 21, 2023

CIA chief: Putin is trying to buy time to figure out how to deal with Prigozhin

"Vladimir Putin is trying to buy time to figure out how to deal with Yevgeny Prigozhin". This was stated by the director of the CIA, William Burns, in the framework of the security forum in Aspen.

"The rebellion organized a month ago by the leader of the private military company "Wagner" showed serious weaknesses in the power structure built by Putin. He is probably still looking for an opportunity to retaliate against Prigozhin", Burns said.

It is not clear where the Wagner leader is, but videos on the web show that he has been to both Russia and the Belarusian capital, Minsk. The private army is still important to the Kremlin and operates in many places in Africa. It is possible that Putin will try to distance Prigozhin from his mercenaries, CIA director William Burns also said:

"The Prigozhin debacle showed those weaknesses, but it also exposed Putin's misjudgment at the very beginning of this invasion. And I think there is a connection between what's happening on the battlefield and the processes that are happening in Russia. If and when the Ukrainians succeed on the battlefield, it will make more and more Russians - who are part of the elite and outside it - pay attention to Prigozhin's criticism of the war."

Zelensky fired the Ukrainian ambassador to Great Britain due to criticism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the country's ambassador to Great Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, days after the diplomat publicly criticized the head of state in front of British media, world agencies reported.

The president's order did not specify the reasons for the dismissal, but it said that Prystaiko was also removed from the post of Ukraine's representative to the International Maritime Organization.

The decree for the recall of the ambassador was signed days after Prystaiko criticized Zelensky on Sky News TV for what he called a "sarcastic" statement by the Ukrainian president to British Defense Minister Ben Wallace.

In July, Ben Wallace said that Ukraine should be more grateful for the aid provided by the West. In response, Volodymyr Zelensky recorded an eight-minute video in which he said "thank you" 47 times and said he could thank the British minister every morning.

Asked if Zelenskiy responded sarcastically to Wallace's words, Prystaiko said last week in an interview with "Sky News" that he detected slight sarcasm when the president "said that he would wake up every morning and call Ben Wallace to thank him."

"I don't think this sarcasm is healthy," the Ukrainian ambassador said, adding that the Russians "must know that we are working together" (with Great Britain, ed.).

Zelensky's order did not specify who would replace the 53-year-old Prystaiko, an experienced diplomat and former deputy prime minister who served as ambassador to Britain for three years.

Russia hit Ukrainian grain terminals with Kalibr missiles

The spokeswoman of Ukraine's Southern Command, Natalya Gumenyuk, reported that Russia continues to shell Odesa Oblast. Grain terminals of one of the agricultural enterprises were hit last night.

Kalibr missiles were used in the attack. Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said it was the fourth Russian attack in the area in a week. He indicated that 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley were destroyed.

???????? Odesa: 2 Kalibr missiles hit the grain warehouse of an agricultural enterprise in the region.



The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley. Two employees of the enterprise were injured... pic.twitter.com/OnWVY0Uhkf — MAKS 23 ???????????? (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) July 21, 2023

ISW: Russia will attack Ukraine's "grain infrastructure" to create a sense of urgency

Russia will attack Ukraine's "grain infrastructure" and ports. To create a sense of urgency.

This was reported by the "Institute for the Study of War". According to experts, the Russians are trying to force the West to make concessions.

"Ukraine harvests most of its crops in July-August, and Russian strikes on ports and agricultural infrastructure could further complicate Ukraine's ability to make room for new grain. Prolonged disruptions to grain supplies from Ukraine would have a significant impact and heighten the sense of urgency the Kremlin hopes to create," the analysts said.

ISW also noted that it is not clear how the Russian Federation intends to strike civilian ships in the Black Sea, but the Kremlin likely believes that its threats will have a deterrent effect on maritime activity and create conditions that will resemble a complete blockade of Ukrainian ports as at the beginning of the war.

At the same time, ISW believes that trying to get economic concessions from the West could threaten grain supplies for several countries over which the Kremlin exercises influence.

"Russian strikes on Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure, as well as naval actions, continue to illustrate that the Kremlin is ready to use naval forces and precision weapons to solve its economic problems, not to wage war in Ukraine," the institute emphasizes.

“The United States of America is closely monitoring the actions of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea”. This was stated by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby.

"Obviously, we continue to call on Russia to return to the 'grain deal' and we will be watching very carefully how they decide to behave in this regard. There is no legal basis for attacking a civilian ship going to a Ukrainian port for food," Kirby stressed.

On July 20, Russia and Ukraine announced that they would consider all ships sailing to and entering each other's Black Sea ports as enemy ships.

The US fears that Russia is preparing attacks on cargo ships in the Black Sea

The US fears that the Kremlin is preparing the ground for attacks on cargo ships in the Black Sea after leaving the "grain deal" and continues attacks on Ukrainian ports, writes the New York Times.

Moscow has already notified businesses that ships are now crossing the Russian Black Sea blockade at their own risk; Ukraine also issued its own warning related to ships heading to Russia.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby accused Moscow of preparing a staging to implicate Ukraine if Russia attacked a ship.

Russia is said to have laid more mines in waters already mined by Ukraine; Kirby mentioned a Russian video showing the alleged detonation of a Ukrainian mine. "We believe this is more of a coordinated effort to justify any attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea and then shift the blame to Ukraine.”

Russia denies this at a time of new tension in Europe over the deployment of the fighters of the private military company "Wagner" in Belarus. Russian President Vladimir Putin is traveling to Murmansk, which Russian media apparently point out is close to Finland, NATO's newest member, the New York Times also writes.

As fierce as the positions on both sides are, analysts say large-scale military activities in the Black Sea appear unlikely.

"The main objective of the Russians is to undermine the Ukrainian economy, and if they can do that without firing a shot, they will be happy," said Sidharth Kaushal, a naval research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, a London-based defense and security research group. According to him, Russia's calculations have not changed and it wants to damage Ukraine's economy and free itself from Western sanctions without expanding the war in which it is already facing difficulties, the American edition continues

“The need to focus on things like the erosion of Ukraine's economy reflects the fact that they can't make progress on the ground the way they thought they could this time last year,” said Kaushal.

The New York Times points out that the US warning about Russian actions in the Black Sea is somewhat reminiscent of those issued by the White House in the months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. At the time, there was a warning from officials about the Russian attack in the hope that it would be prevented. "We felt it was important to issue this warning and clarify what we see and what we believe Russia is really up to," said John Kirby.

Russia's strategy is to use threats against merchant shipping to drive up insurance premiums, hoping that financial difficulties will halt grain supplies and force the West to make concessions on some of the sanctions that are stifling Russian trade, analysts quoted by the newspaper said.

The question now is whether commercial ships will risk crossing the Black Sea, what the insurance premiums might be, and whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be able to find alternative routes for the country's grain.

Before the grain deal was struck, Ukraine increased exports by truck, train and river barge. Now that the grain is once again blocked at ports, it will likely be able to export most of its wheat, corn, barley and sunflower seeds via alternative routes, Dutch bank Rabobank said on Thursday. But transport costs will become more expensive and rail infrastructure will be exposed to a higher risk of Russian attacks, according to experts cited by the publication.

Zelensky called for a reduction in costs. Culture is no less important than drones, the minister replied and resigned

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the government to curb wartime spending, prompting the resignation of Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, who had supported several expensive projects, Reuters reported.

"During a war like this, the state's attention and state resources go to defense," Zelensky said in his evening video address, commenting on a conversation with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Zelensky called on Shmyhal to find alternative financing for projects that are "really needed" in a variety of areas, including in the field of culture.

"Museums, cultural centers, symbols, TV series are important, but we have other priorities," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky, who was a comedian before entering politics, said he called on local councils to be restrained in spending so that people feel that budget resources are being used fairly and correctly.

"Cobblestones, city decorations and fountains will have to wait. Victory first," Zelensky said and asked Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to consider replacing the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.

An hour later, Tkachenko announced that he had resigned.

"Culture in wartime is important because war is not only about territory, but also about people - our memory, history, language and creativity, despite the war. Private and public funding for culture in wartime is no less important than drones. Culture is the shield of our identity and our borders," wrote Tkachenko, who before entering politics ran a television station.

It has not been reported whether Tkachenko's resignation has been accepted, Reuters notes.

A day earlier, he defended the allocation of .5 million to complete a museum dedicated to the famine of the 1930s, caused by the policies of Joseph Stalin.

Tkachenko also promoted a project he claimed was privately funded to replace the Soviet-era coat of arms on the shield of the 102-meter statue of a woman that stands outside the city's World War II museum. The statue is called "Motherland".

Oleksandr Tkachenko also promoted films and television programs related to the war against Russia, Reuters recalled.

Cluster bombs sent to Ukraine are already being used on the battlefield

Cluster munitions that the US recently sent to Ukraine are already being used on the battlefield in an appropriate and effective manner, Reuters and Ukrinform reported, citing John Kirby, White House spokesman for national security.

"They're using them appropriately, they're using them effectively," Kirby said during a briefing when asked about the cluster munitions the US sent to Ukraine this month.

Kirby noted that the US side had received initial feedback from the Ukrainians. In this context, he emphasized that the use of these munitions has indeed had an impact on Russia's defense formations and maneuvers.

The Ukrainian side stated in the OSCE that the armed forces will use cluster munitions exclusively in the areas where Russian troops are concentrated in the temporarily occupied territories, and will carefully register all cases, Ukrinform points out.

The US believes the cluster munitions, which open up in mid-air and release dozens of smaller projectiles, will help Ukrainian forces break through Russian front lines.

More than 120 countries have signed the international convention to ban cluster munitions, but the US, Russia and Ukraine are not among them.

Poland to transfer troops to its eastern parts due to risks from "Wagner”

Poland's security committee decided at a meeting on Wednesday to transfer military units to the eastern part of the country due to the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus, state news agency PAP reported, citing the committee's secretary.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared in a video on Wednesday welcoming his fighters to Belarus, telling them they would no longer participate in the war in Ukraine for now, but ordering them to assemble their forces for Africa while training the Belarusian army.

On Thursday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced that Wagner mercenaries had begun training Belarusian special forces at a military training ground just a few kilometers from the border with Poland.

"The training or joint exercises of the Belarusian army and the Wagner group are undoubtedly a provocation," Zbigniew Hoffmann told PAP.

"The committee analyzed possible threats, such as the relocation of units of the Wagner group. Therefore, the Minister of National Defense, the chairman of the committee, Mariusz Blaszczak, decided to transfer our military formations from western to eastern Poland."

People living near Poland's border with Belarus said on Thursday they heard the sound of gunfire and helicopter gunships after Russia's Wagner group arrived to train Belarusian special forces, fueling their fears that the war in Ukraine is reaching them.

Defense Minister Blaszczak said earlier this month that Poland had begun moving more than 1,000 troops to the east of the country.

Also in early July, Poland said it would send 500 police officers to bolster security on its border with Belarus.

Russia has become China's main oil supplier and overtook Saudi Arabia

In the first half of 2023, China imported 2.13 million barrels of oil per day from Russia, reports Radio Freedom on its website. Moscow has become the largest supplier of raw materials to Beijing, overtaking Saudi Arabia, the media reported, citing a publication in the "Financial Times". The numbers are taken from official Chinese customs data.

In June, China's crude oil imports from Russia were the largest on record at 2.57 million barrels, up from 2.3 million in May, when the last monthly record was set. According to calculations by the Financial Times, Russian oil imports have increased since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Among the reasons that influenced the growth of imports, the publication's experts point to the relatively lower prices of raw materials from Russia and the potential growth of Chinese exports of petroleum products.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg