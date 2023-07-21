COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 27 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

27 are the persons newly diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 2 of which were detected by PCR, and 25 by rapid antigen tests. 59.26% of the new cases proven in the last 24 hours are of persons who have not been vaccinated.

A total of 913 tests were performed in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours. 30 of them are PCR, and 883 are antigenic. This is indicated by the data in the National Information System. The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Blagoevgrad – 1; Burgas – 4; Varna – 3; Lovech – 1; Montana – 2; Pazardzhik – 1; Plovdiv – 3; Silistra – 2; Sliven – 1; Sofia city – 1; Stara Zagora – 3; Haskovo – 3.

The confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bulgaria are currently 1,309,499. The active cases are 1,396. The cured persons are a total of 1,269,663. Of these, 18 were registered in the last 24 hours.

At the moment, a total of 103 patients with proven COVID-19 have been admitted to hospital care facilities in the country, of which 10 are in intensive care units or clinics. There are six people newly admitted to hospitals. 50% of them are not vaccinated.

The total number of doses of vaccines against the coronavirus infection administered in Bulgaria so far is 4,613,280. Of these, 15 were administered in the last 24 hours.

The national information system shows that there are a total of 26,530 medical workers diagnosed with the coronavirus in the country. No new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

38,440 are the deceased persons in whom COVID-19 was confirmed. No new deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

