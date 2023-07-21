Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Heat in Half of the Country

@Pixabay

13 provinces in Central North and South Bulgaria have a yellow code for high temperatures today.

In these areas, maximum temperatures will be around 35°-38°C. Night temperatures will be above 20°C. It will be mostly sunny before noon. After noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in some places, mainly in the mountainous regions and the Ludogorie region, there will be short-term precipitation and thunder.

There are also conditions for hail. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. Temperatures will be within wide limits, from 30-32°C in North-Eastern Bulgaria to 38°C in places in the Upper Thracian lowland.

On Saturday, temperatures will rise a little more and in places will exceed 40 degrees. For Sofia, the maximum temperature will be 37 degrees.

National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

