Bulgaria: The Condition of a Child struck by Lightning in Burgas remains Critical

The condition of the 8-year-old child, struck by lightning last night in Burgas, remains critical. He was placed in the department of anesthesiology and intensive care at the regional university hospital.

"The child's condition continues to be critical, it has not changed since he entered the territory of the hospital. Additional clinical and imaging studies are currently being conducted to determine whether we have vital organ involvement or damage.

All vital signs are monitored - blood pressure, pulse, temperature. The risks are some of the most serious with such injuries. It is no accident that he is in intensive care, because his life is in danger," the deputy director of the hospital, Dr. Svetoslav Todorov, told BNR Burgas.

The child was struck by lightning while walking with his family in the Sea Garden when a thunderstorm suddenly developed.

