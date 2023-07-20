The European Public Prosecutor's Office is Investigating a Criminal Group dealing in Luxury Cars in Bulgaria and France

The European Public Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation in Bulgaria and France into an alleged organized crime group dealing in luxury cars. Several locations in both countries were raided on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The alleged criminal group, operating in several EU countries, is believed to be laundering the proceeds of criminal activity by trading in luxury cars without paying VAT. The purchase and sale invoices of over 200 luxury cars found during the searches are analyzed.

The illegal activities date back to 2018, causing damage to the EU budget estimated at at least €11 million.

Searches were carried out in Sofia, Varna and Vinograd (Bulgaria) with the aim of seizing evidence and proceeds of crime. During the investigation, €73,000 in cash, as well as gold and foreign currency, were seized.

Searches were also carried out in France by the European Public Prosecutor's Office in Paris in June with the support of the Financial Forensic Investigations Office.

The investigative actions carried out this week were carried out with the support of the National Investigation Service and Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime" - Ministry of the Interior.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office is the independent prosecutor's office of the European Union. It is responsible for the investigation, prosecution and sentencing of crimes against the EU's financial interests.

