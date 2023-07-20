The European Commission extended Three Criminal Proceedings against Bulgaria

The European Commission announced today that it is extending three criminal proceedings against Bulgaria by sending official letters of notification.

The cases are related to automobile insurance, the transportation of dangerous goods and the reporting of corporate taxes.

EU rules on motor insurance establish a mechanism to compensate victims of road accidents in the event of insolvency of the responsible insurer, the announcement states. For this purpose, the EU countries must appoint offices to examine the submitted claims.

For cross-border cases, these services are expected to enter into mutual dispute settlement agreements by December 23 this year.

Countries had until June 23 to designate the services in question or at least tell the EC who would negotiate the agreements.

The Commission is sending official letters of notification to 16 countries, including Bulgaria, for not having notified the Commission of the full implementation of these rules by the June 22 deadline.

The rules for the domestic transport of dangerous goods, applicable to international and national transport carried out in the EU, cover the latest amendments to international agreements and regulations in this direction.

The EC has today sent letters of formal notice to nine countries, including Belgium, Estonia, Cyprus, Hungary, Austria, Portugal, Finland and Sweden, because they have not communicated what national measures they have taken to implement the requirements by the June 30 deadline.

European rules require all international companies operating and with a permanent presence in the EU single market, with revenues of more than €750 million, to publish a statement of the amount of corporate taxes they pay in each country and in non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

These reports also include additional information, such as the number of employees or turnover by country.

The Commission is sending official letters of notification to 17 countries, including Bulgaria, because they have not communicated what measures they have taken for the full implementation of the European rules by the deadline of June 22, the announcement notes.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg