Tragedy: Father and Son were found Dead in a Mine near a Village in Bulgaria

A father and a son died, after they were buried allive during illegal coal mining near the Radomir village of Zhitusha.

The two were mining coal on the territory of the former mine.

The operation to remove the dead men continued for several hours, due to the danger of collapses and leakage of corrosive gas.

The terrain is heavy, with many horizontal and vertical galleries where there was no oxygen.

The deceased are from the Radomir village of Kasilag - the father is 60 years old, the son is 31 years old.

The presumed cause of their death is gassing, announced the regional spokesman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – Pernik Vencislav Alexov.

This is another tragic incident in Pernik region during coal mining in the old mines. Because of the many deaths years ago, illegal mining was criminalized.

