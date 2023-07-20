Bulgaria: 48 Illegal Migrants were Detained in Sofia

Bulgarian authorities detained a group of 48 illegal migrants in Sofia. They were caught in the capital's "Hadji Dimitar" district.

The men claimed to be from Afghanistan and Syria. They were transported on a bus with a foreign registration. It was stopped by the police on "Vladimir Vazov Blvd".

According to an eyewitness, the action took place in the morning. He suggests the bus was probably abandoned on the street with all 48 people inside.

