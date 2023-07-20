COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 12 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 12, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,138 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.05 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 102 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 10 are in intensive care units. There are four new hospital admissions.

20 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,269,645 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,387 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 7 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered and a total of 4,613,265 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,440 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,309,472 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal