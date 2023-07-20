Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Heat in 5 Provinces and Possibility of Storms in Sofia
An orange code for high temperatures (up to 40 degrees) has been issued for today by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for 5 provinces - Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, St. Zagora and Haskovo.
A yellow code for increased probability of local intense precipitation and thunderstorms and the possibility of hail has been issued by NIMH for the regions of Sofia, Sofia-city, Pernik, Montana, Vidin and Vratsa.
A yellow code for hot weather is in effect for all other areas, and for Ruse, Razgrad and Silistra there is also a warning for local intense precipitation.
Sunny and hot weather will prevail today, but an atmospheric front will pass through the country. Cumulonimbus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and there will be brief thundershowers in places. There are conditions for hail and local intense phenomena. The wind will be oriented from the west-northwest and will temporarily increase, in the Danube plain to strong. Only in the extreme eastern areas the wind will remain from the south-southeast, to moderate. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 34°C and 39°C, Sofia - around 34°C.
Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains, mainly after noon and in the evening with the development of cumulus-rain clouds and in some places there will be short-term precipitation accompanied by thunder. It will blow weak and moderate, on the high parts of Rila and Pirin to a strong west-northwest wind. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 28°C, at 2000 meters - about 20°C.
It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. Cumulus clouds will develop, but mainly after noon it will rain and thunder in some places. A light and moderate wind will blow from the south-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be 28°-31°C. The temperature of the sea water is 23°-27°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.
/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
