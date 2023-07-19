Red Code for Extreme Heat in Italy

World » EU | July 19, 2023, Wednesday // 15:49
Bulgaria: Red Code for Extreme Heat in Italy

A red code for extreme heat has been issued for the majority of major Italian cities amid an intensifying heat wave across Europe, the BBC reported.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday, with the warning in place for 23 cities, from Trieste in the northeast to Messina in the southwest.

Code red means the heat is a danger to everyone, not just vulnerable groups.

Part of the Italian islands of Sardinia and Sicily will again be the hottest with temperatures of 46-47 degrees Celsius.

