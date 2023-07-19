Day 511 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin will not attend the BRICS summit

Day 511 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Prigozhin vowed "Wagner" to make the army of Belarus "second in the world"

Putin will not attend the BRICS summit

Moscow on the grain deal: the UN has three months to respond to Russian conditions

A second Ukrainian port along the grain corridor has been hit by Russia

Again Russian airstrikes on Odesa, drone attack on Kyiv

Russians closed a highway in Crimea because of a fire at a military training ground

Russia to South Africa: Putin 's arrest would mean war

Zelensky : The war will end with diplomacy, but I will not talk to Putin

The EU is looking for ways to transport more Ukrainian grain by land

Saakashvili in an open letter: Putin planned to invade Ukraine as early as 2004



Prigozhin vowed that "Wagner" will make the army of Belarus "second in the world"

The founder of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has promised to make the Belarusian armed forces second in the world while his forces are in the country - and that will continue for some time.

This happened with a video published on one of his profiles, "Кепка Пригожина", on which, according to the caption, "the process of handing over the flag of PMC 'Wagner' from the base in the settlement of Molkino in the presence of several thousand fighters can be seen."

The clip taken in the evening is dark and the number of military personnel cannot be estimated. Prigozhin's voice can be heard in the clip days after it was announced that the Molkino base - a longtime Wagner headquarters in Russia's Krasnodar region near a military intelligence base - was closing.

"We fought worthily, we did a lot for Russia. At the moment, what is happening at the front is a disgrace in which we do not need to participate," says Prigozhin. "We are waiting for the moment when we will be able to manifest ourselves in a full program. That is why the decision was made to be in Belarus for some time."

"During this time, I am confident, we will make the Belarusian army the second army in the world. And if necessary, we will stand up for them, if necessary. I ask everyone to pay maximum attention to the fact that Belarus welcomed us not just as heroes, and also as brothers," continues Prigozhin, who at various times before the rebellion called his forces the first or second best army in the world.

In his typical style, Prigozhin also adds that "the local girls in the shop talk with lust that 'Wagner' has come", but warns the fighters to be careful and not offend any of them. "We will treat them brotherly."

Prigozhin also called on the fighters to raise their "level" both on the new path and in Africa. He adds: "And we may return to the SVO (the war in Ukraine), in which we will be confident that we will not be forced to embarrass ourselves and our experience," says Prigozhin in one of his few publications on "elegram after the rebellion on June 23-24, when he sent a column of "Wagner" fighters to Moscow. The deal that dropped treason charges against him called for him to move to Belarus, with the option to do so with fighters willing to follow him.

It is not known how many Wagner fighters are in Belarus at the moment. Last week, Minsk confirmed that the private military company was already operating in Belarus, where its "instructors" were helping the army.

Putin will not attend the BRICS summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS summit, announced the presidential institution of the Republic of South Africa.

Russia has not said that an arrest of the Russian leader by order of the International Criminal Court in The Hague would mean war, the Kremlin said. However, spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that everyone understood what an attempt to violate Putin's rights would mean.

Earlier it became known that the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa requested permission from the International Criminal Court not to arrest the Russian President, because such an act would be tantamount to a declaration of war.

The Republic of South Africa is hosting a BRICS summit next month. The club also includes Brazil, Russia, India and China. The heads of state of the member countries are also invited to the forum. The hosts indicated that Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Moscow on the grain deal: the UN has three months to respond to Russian conditions

Russia said on Wednesday the United Nations has three months to meet the terms of a memorandum facilitating Russian agricultural exports if it wants Moscow to resume talks on Ukrainian grain exports, Reuters reported.

Russia said on Monday it was suspending its participation in a year-old UN-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, complaining that promises to facilitate its own food and fertilizer supplies had not been kept.

The Black Sea deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July last year to help tackle the global food crisis and overcome additional obstacles that have arisen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv and Moscow are among the largest grain exporters in the world.

Russia's withdrawal meant a related pact to support its own grain and fertilizer exports was also terminated, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the UN now has an obligation to honor the Russian deal if Moscow wants to return to broader talks to help revive Ukrainian exports.

"The memorandum itself between Russia and the UN states, I quote, 'that the agreement will be in force for three years, and in the event that one of the parties intends to terminate it (either Russia or the UN), it must give three months' notice'. We gave notice," Zakharova emphasized to Sputnik radio on Wednesday.

"Accordingly, the UN still has three months to achieve concrete results. Therefore, people should not run to the microphones in the UN secretariat, but use these three months to achieve concrete results. If there are concrete results, we will return to the discussion to this (broader) question."

A second Ukrainian port along the grain corridor has been hit by Russia

Grain terminals at two of three Ukrainian ports that were part of Monday's aborted deal to export Ukrainian food via the Black Sea have been damaged by Russian airstrikes, after Kyiv reported damage in Chornomorsk as well.

Russia attacked Ukraine's largest port, Odesa, for the second day in a row, and according to Kyiv, Tuesday's attack was "hellish".

Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhnyi were the three Ukrainian ports where grain ships could load under the terms of the grain deal brokered by the UN and Turkey, which provided a safe sea corridor to the Bosphorus. Moscow announced it was withdrawing from it on Monday and on Wednesday gave the UN three months to meet its conditions before returning to the negotiating table.

Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of deliberately striking grain terminals and infrastructure at the Black Sea port of Odesa, and the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development said the port of Chernomorsk was also damaged.

"Russian terrorists absolutely deliberately targeted the infrastructure of the grain deal," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that "every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine, but to everyone in the world who they want a normal and safe life".

Authorities reported that the grain infrastructure of international and Ukrainian traders and carriers such as Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group suffered damage in the airstrikes.

On Tuesday, Zelensky said the Black Sea deal could go ahead without Russian involvement and that Ukraine was working on options to meet its food supply commitments. The Kremlin then issued a warning about possible risks to the ships.

After the attacks, the Ukrainian president ordered the army to step up protection of port infrastructure and people, and ordered the foreign ministry to step up contacts with international partners to increase pressure on Russia and try to ensure that grain exports continue.

The attacks on Odesa followed Russia's promise of retaliation after Monday's bombing of the Kerch bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow blamed on Ukraine.

Again Russian airstrikes on Odesa, drone attack on Kyiv

News agencies report new massive airstrikes on Ukraine. The Black Sea port city of Odesa has once again been the main target of Russian attacks.

Shortly after midnight, an air alert was declared on the territory of the entire eastern part of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched drones from a southern direction. A series of explosions were heard in Odesa. The authorities report another launch of Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea region in the direction of Odesa Oblast, as well as two attacks with supersonic cruise missiles. It was the second consecutive overnight Russian air attack on the Ukrainian port of Odesa after Russia pulled out of the grain deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, and after explosions severely damaged the Kerch bridge to occupied Crimea.

At least 10 people were injured as a result of the strike of the occupiers in the #Odesa region, regional military administration reported. pic.twitter.com/xLZJUZYDK7 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 19, 2023

Iranian "Shahed" drones were launched against the capital city of Kyiv and populated areas in the region, but the air defense managed to shoot down all the drones, reported Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. According to preliminary data, there were no injuries or damage, but the data is still being specified, explained Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration. Five people, including two children, were injured during Russian shelling in the Donetsk region. According to the Ukrainian authorities, they were playing in the yard.

A fire that broke out at military training grounds in the area of a Russian military base near Kirovskoe in eastern Crimea has since forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 people and the closure of a nearby highway. "Over 2,000 people will be temporarily evacuated," the Russian-appointed governor of the occupied peninsula, Sergei Aksionov, announced on his Telegram channel. "Temporary evacuation of the residents of four settlements is planned," Aksyonov said.

In an interview with African journalists, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tried to win over the governments and populations of Africa, who do not categorically condemn Russian aggression. Zelensky assured them that the risk of a new food crisis due to the suspension of Ukrainian grain exports is the focus of all the talks he is having.

The Republic of South Africa, which will host the summit of the BRICS organization at the end of August, is looking for a way not to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the international arrest warrant issued against him.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive continues, which, according to the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, is far from a failure, despite the limited results of recent fighting. The Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hana Maliar announced that the Ukrainian army successfully resisted the Russian aggressors in the area of the cities of Kupiansk and Bakhmut. The head of the administration in the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, explained to the UNIAN news agency why the Russian military is sending additional forces there:

"The Kupiansk direction has always been a priority for the enemy, because there are important logistical routes, railway lines, so that they can send their soldiers in other directions. During the occupation, that's exactly what they were doing. To be able to send their people further , deeper in Kharkiv region and, respectively, on the territory of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts".

According to Reuters, in the coming days, the Pentagon will announce additional military aid to Kyiv - ammunition, drones, anti-drone and anti-aircraft systems - worth a total of nearly one and a half billion dollars.

Russians closed a highway in Crimea because of a fire at a military training ground

A fire broke out at a military base in Crimea. Because of it, a nearby highway was closed, world agencies reported, referring to the governor of the peninsula appointed by the Russian authorities, Sergey Aksyonov.

The fire broke out at the training ground of the base in the Kirovskoe district of Crimea, and because of it the Tavrida highway, which connects the bridge over the Kerch Strait (the Crimea bridge) with Simferopol and Sevastopol, was closed. No further details about the fire have been released at this stage.

According to the Russian Telegram channel "Baza", a warehouse for ammunition was on fire and during the fire there were episodic explosions.

Over 2,000 people from the area of the base will be temporarily evacuated, Aksyonov explained.

Last night, Russia carried out another airstrike on the territory of Ukraine with Kalibr cruise missiles and Iranian Shahed drones, most of them were shot down by air defense forces, the Ukrainian General Staff said in its morning report on Wednesday.

"During the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers launched a missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine - they used 6 Kalibr cruise missiles and 35 Iranian Shahed-136 attack UAVs. Our forces and the Air Force destroyed 6 Kalibr cruise missiles and 31 attack UAVs of the enemy," said the announcement, quoted by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.

It also points out that in the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation has carried out 12 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and three on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the past 24 hours, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery have hit a command post, an anti-aircraft missile complex, 16 artillery weapons in firing positions, 3 ammunition depots and 3 radio electronic warfare stations of the enemy.

Russia to South Africa: Putin's arrest would mean war

Moscow has warned the Republic of South Africa that the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin would be tantamount to a "declaration of war", DPA reported, citing a written statement published last night by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Russia has made it clear that the arrest of its sitting president would be tantamount to a declaration of war," Ramaphosa wrote in his statement addressed to the High Court in the northern South African province of Gauteng. Therefore, the RSA has "obvious problems with the implementation of the request for the arrest and extradition of President Putin", he also wrote.

The Russian leader has been invited to Johannesburg for the BRICS summit (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South East Asia) from August 22 to 24 despite an international warrant for his arrest.

The RSA is facing increasing international pressure to confirm that it will comply with the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) if Putin attends the summit, DPA noted. The RSA has signed the Statute of the ICC, but so far has not made clear how it intends to act.

A court in The Hague issued the warrant for Putin's arrest in March, charging him with alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa said he could not justify to the South African people "taking on the risk of war with Russia". On the contrary, he pledged to "protect the national sovereignty, peace and security" of South Africa.

Therefore, the RSA has applied to the ICC for exemption from the obligation to arrest Putin.

The RSA came under fire in 2015 when it refused to arrest then-Sudanese president Omar Bashir and hand him over to the ICC.

Zelensky: The war will end with diplomacy, but I will not talk to Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is not ready to talk to Vladimir Putin because the Russian president is a fascist and sadist like Adolf Hitler, UNIAN reports.

In an interview with African media, Zelensky recalled that when Russian troops invaded Ukraine and marched towards Kyiv, the Ukrainian authorities refused to talk to Putin because of his ultimatums.

"When he ordered my murder, (the murders of) my family and my entourage, we said that this ultimatum will not pass either," Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine has refused to talk to Russia using the language of ultimatums.

Zelensky pointed out that the revelations about the Russian killings of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha made any conversation with Putin impossible.

"Who is willing to talk to this maniac? And then we said that the time will come and the war will, as it were, end with diplomacy, but to talk to this man - sorry, his hands are covered in blood up to the elbows," said the Ukrainian president in an interview with African media, quoted by the agency.

“Russia said - we are ready to talk. At the same time, it seized our nuclear power plant and cut off our electricity in the winter. This continent has not had a blackout in the last 100 years. The last blackout was under Hitler, under fascism. And they say, how can we compare? Because he is doing the same thing that Hitler did,” emphasized Zelensky.

Zelensky said that the Russian army occupied Ukrainian territory in the same way that Nazi Germany did in World War II, with the difference that Putin failed to capture Kiev.

"In every village we de-occupied, in every subsequent one, there were mass graves of tortured Ukrainians. In every, without exception. And at every step they said how to communicate with him? And the partners who wanted us to communicate (with Putin), with each step, became fewer and fewer, because fewer and fewer people believed that he was the president, and more and more understood that he was just a sadist." , Zelensky emphasized.

UNIAN recalls that since the beginning of the war, Russian propaganda spoke of the "Kyiv neo-Nazi regime." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov publicly compared Volodymyr Zelensky to Hitler.

In June, at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin said he had many Jewish friends who, he said, called Zelensky "not a Jew, but a disgrace to the Jewish people.”

The EU is looking for ways to transport more Ukrainian grain by land

The European Union is looking at ways to transport more Ukrainian grain by road and rail to help offset Russia's withdrawal from a UN-backed Black Sea export deal, leaders and officials of the bloc said, quoted by Reuters.

Russia struck Ukrainian grain export ports on Tuesday, a day after Moscow pulled out of a deal that allowed Ukrainian grain blocked by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to be exported safely.

"This means that hundreds of thousands of people around the world will be deprived of basic food," the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, told reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the bloc's summit with Latin America and the Caribbean.

"They are using hunger as a weapon. This is one of the worst things (Russian President Vladimir) Putin could do," he added.

A senior EU official said separately that the bloc supports Turkey and the United Nations in their efforts to bring Russia back into the accord.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the bloc would also respond by expanding overland routes for Ukrainian grain exports through the Solidarity Corridors, or road and rail links through Ukraine's EU neighbors as well as Moldova.

"There are other ways to export grain from Ukraine, for example through Romania and through Poland. If the Russians continue with their policy of preventing Ukraine from exporting grain and fertilizers, we will have to find other ways to export grain," he told the same event in Brussels.

"What Russia has done is very wrong, it will not only affect people in Ukraine, it will affect people in the poorest parts of the world," Varadkar added.

Before the Russian invasion in February 2022, about three-quarters of Ukraine's grain production was exported to Europe, China and Africa, with most of the grain and oilseeds passing through Black Sea ports, according to Brussels. The European Commission said this had changed since the start of the war, and around 60% of Ukraine's grain exports now go through EU solidarity corridors.

Expanding transit through the bloc is sensitive for Poland and some other EU countries bordering Ukraine, where local farmers are under pressure from increased Ukrainian imports.

Saakashvili in an open letter: Putin planned to invade Ukraine as early as 2004

Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin planned to invade Ukraine as early as 2004, claims former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in an open letter published by the British Times. According to the politician, the scenario for starting a war in Europe was created in the Kremlin over many years and was known to a fairly wide range of people.

The former Georgian president, who is now in prison, claims that Putin discussed his territorial ambitions with him during their first meeting in the Kremlin. It took place on February 11, 2004, when the Kremlin dictator congratulated Saakashvili on his election as the country's president. "Everything he is doing now, he more or less made it clear to me during our first meeting," explains Mikhail Saakashvili in retrospect. According to preserved news from that time, the meeting between the two lasted all night.

Having information about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the former president of Georgia immediately informed his partners in the West about it. He immediately notified, among others, German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, but he, as Saakashvili says, "immediately informed Putin about this."

Saakashvili repeatedly warned Western politicians even after the Russian-Georgian war in 2008, trying to explain to them what a threat the Russian Federation is. The politician's calls to stop Russian imperialism have not been taken seriously, which he says has consequences in current events.

"When I warned the West about Putin, I was ignored as unstable and crazy," says the former president of Georgia, who is now a citizen of Ukraine. The authorities in Kyiv have repeatedly called on the government in Tbilisi to extradite the politician. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine also called on the current president of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, to use her right to pardon Saakashvili.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

