COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 26 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 26, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
1,456 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.79 percent.
No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.
To date, 107 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 10 are in intensive care units. There are nine new hospital admissions.
42 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,269,625 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 1,397 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, nine doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,258 since the start of the vaccination campaign.
A total of 38,438 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,309,460 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
