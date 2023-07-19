Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Heat in 7 Provinces

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology issued an orange code for today for high temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius in 7 provinces - Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad. For other provinces, the warning code is yellow.

According to the NIMH forecast, today will remain sunny and hot. It will blow weak, after noon along the Black Sea to a moderate wind from the south-southeast. The maximum temperatures will mostly be between 35°C and 40°C, in Sofia - around 35°C.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. It will blow to a moderate wind with a northern component, after noon it will begin to orient itself from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 29°C, at 2000 meters - around 22°C.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea. Light, afternoon to moderate winds will blow from the south-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be 29°-32°C. The temperature of the sea water is 24°-26°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology