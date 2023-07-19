Bulgarian MPs propose the return of Rosenets Port under State Control - Not under Russian

The coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) submitted this morning a draft decision to the National Assembly, with which the Port of Rosenets returns to the control of the Bulgarian state.

Now the port, located south of Burgas, is under the control of the second-largest Russian oil company, Lukoil. Lukoil-Bulgaria's concession was extended without reasons for another 24 years last October by the caretaker government appointed by President Rumen Radev.

The project and the arguments were presented to the media early this morning by the co-chairmen of the two parties in the coalition Kiril Petkov and Atanas Atanasov.

"This morning we are submitting a proposal to bring back the control of the Bulgarian state in the port of Rosenets. Our proposal will terminate the concession of the port of Rosenets, which was extended by the caretaker government by 24 years without reasons," stated Kiril Petkov from the sidelines of the parliament. - "We believe that control over this port is key for the Bulgarian state and, in principle, all key infrastructures should be under Bulgaria's control. Especially those along the border".

"You know, in the past there was always doubt as to what the control of this port was. Our strategic goal is to enter Schengen and this is a big, clear step in that direction.

The Ministry of Transport told us yesterday that it can operate this port, there will be no problems with its operation. Instead of having concession fees, there will be income from operating the port, but entirely under Bulgarian control.

This step is also in line with the EU regulation on sanctions against Russia because of the war.

In this way, we state clearly that Schengen is our national goal, that from now on Bulgarian key sites will not be handed over without reasons and extended with unclear goals, and that this is the approach that this government and this parliament will support."

Atanas Atanasov was even more direct:

"We have been saying for years that the Bulgarian state should restore control over the port of Rosenets, and now that Russia has declared Bulgaria an enemy country in the war it is waging in Ukraine, we are taking action to limit the opportunities for Russia to use Bulgarian infrastructure, which will supply funds to Russia. This is the main purpose of what we are undertaking, because we have data and it is public knowledge that, among other things, since the Bulgarian state does not have control over this port, smuggling is going through there, that is, a large part or a certain part of the oil that is imported is not declared to the Bulgarian state and the revenues realized by the concessionaires go to support Russia in the war".

The leaders of the two parties have foreseen in the project a one-week deadline for its implementation.

From then on, "Lukoil" will continue to use it for a fee and not as a concessionaire, confirmed Petkov.

"We are giving ourselves a short deadline because we believe that the Ministry of Transport has the full capabilities to operate this port and there is no point in delaying. As soon as we have made this strategic decision, it will be implemented," the former prime minister assured.

