Bulgaria’s President: The Topic of Ukraine is Exploited by those in Power as a Lifeline
"The topic of Ukraine is clearly being exploited by the rulers as a lifeline to divert people's attention from the lack of vision, program and real actions in response to the problems facing the country", President Rumen Radev told journalists in Burgas.
"Hiding behind Ukraine can work, but only for a while, because the problems are piling up, and people are waiting for answers," Radev said.
According to him, the politicians in power should finally deal with the Bulgarian agenda and solve the problems of society.
"Hiding behind Ukraine, the governing coalition is increasingly retreating from a number of important European values - the rule of law, not its trampling, the fight against corruption, not its protection, transparency, not policies behind the scenes, freedom of speech, not censorship, promotion of the standard and quality of life of the people, not their robbery, and very importantly - responsibility to the voter, not his deception," said the president.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian MPs propose the return of Rosenets Port under State Control - Not under Russian
- » Bulgarian Authorities Detained a Man for Threatening to Kill the Minister of Defense on Social Media
- » Former Chief Prosecutor: Bulgaria is Run from the Back Seat of Jeeps
- » Bulgarian Arms Exports in 2022 Increased by 200%
- » Bulgaria: Pro-Russian Party “Vazrazhdane” is being Investigated in relations to a Disgusting Nazi Collage
- » According to the Bulgarian President: Ukraine is Obliged to Make Efforts to Stop the Fighting in the “Conflict”