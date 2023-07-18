Today is the Peak of the Heatwave in Southern Europe - The Hot Weather will Last until August

The heat wave in Europe continues today, with peak temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius expected in the afternoon in southern parts - for example on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Although slight, a decrease is expected tomorrow in the Mediterranean region.

Meteorologists predict heat in the next ten days as well and it is not excluded that we will meet August with temperatures similar to the current ones.

The highest measured temperatures are in Italy, Spain and Greece. Fires broke out on the Spanish island of La Palma and in three places in Greece, not far from the capital Athens.

In Germany, where thermometers show ten degrees lower temperatures, they recommended siesta - starting work early in the morning and resting during the hottest hours.

Traders in the US state of Arizona said that their ice cream was unsalable because it melted the moment the customers went outside.

In Northern Europe and Great Britain, temperatures are significantly lower.

