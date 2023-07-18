Bulgarian Authorities Detained a Man for Threatening to Kill the Minister of Defense on Social Media

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has charged a 39-year-old man with threatening to kill an acting minister, the state prosecution announced.

However, the message did not say against which minister the threat was made.

According to information from the National Radio, this was the Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev.

The prosecutor's office states that on July 4 in Sofia, the accused threatened to kill the minister by sending him a threatening message on his personal profile on a social network on the Internet. The man was detained for up to 72 hours. An application for a remand "remand in custody" is pending before the court.

This is not the first threat to a high-ranking government official. On October 24, 2021, after 10 p.m. in Varna, Lyubomir Yakov sent two messages to the email of the Ministry of Justice, in which he wrote that he had a gun and was going to kill Iva Miteva.

A day later, again after 10 p.m., but in Sofia, from his personal e-mail, Yakov sent an e-mail to the e-mail of the MP, in which he wrote that he was going to kill Boyko Borissov.

After pleading guilty, 26-year-old Yakov entered into an agreement with the prosecutor's office and received a prison sentence of 7.5 months.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg