5 Dead after a Plane Crash in Poland
Five people died and at least seven were injured after a small plane crashed last night in a hangar at an airport near Warsaw, said Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski, quoted by AFP.
"We have at least seven injured and five dead," Niedzielski tweeted after the incident at the small airport in Chrcynno, 47 km north of the Polish capital.
When asked by AFP, the local police spokeswoman confirmed that they received information about a plane crash at the airport in Chrcynno around 19:40 p.m. local time (17:40 GMT).
"Our officers were dispatched to the scene," she said, without elaborating.
According to the Polish media, it is a Cessna 208 plane, used for parachute jumps, which during a thunderstorm fell on a hangar where there were about 15 people.
