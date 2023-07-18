COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 33 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The registered new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria are 33, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal. There is one deceased.

The new cases were detected using 1,676 tests, which means that the proportion of positive tests is about 2 percent.

With the new deceased, the total number of those who lost the battle with the coronavirus in Bulgaria became 38,438.

16 have been cured in the last 24 hours, which brings the number of people who have passed through COVID-19 in Bulgaria to 1,269,583.

There are currently 1,413 active cases.

10 people were newly admitted to hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, and 60 percent of them were not vaccinated. A total of 107 are hospitalized, of which 10 are in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 8 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. The number of vaccine doses administered so far in Bulgaria has reached 4,613,249.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal