Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Heat in 7 Provinces

A dangerously hot weather code orange has been issued for today by the NIMH for 7 provinces of the country. These are Ruse, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad.

Temperatures can reach 39-40 degrees Celsius there.

A yellow warning code is in effect for the remaining areas, where thermometers are expected to be between 35 and 38 degrees.

Because of the hot and dry weather, the risk of fires increases - especially in South-Eastern Bulgaria and along the Struma River valley.

Yesterday, the fire that started on Sunday from dry grass in the area of the village of Strelkovo, Silistrenska region, flared up again.

However, the fire in Karnobat was extinguished, where 750 decares of dry grass and bushes burned.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology