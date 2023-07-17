China with a Temperature Record of 52.2°C

Temperatures yesterday in a remote town in northwestern China exceeded 52 degrees Celsius, setting a new record for the country, which only six months ago was struggling with temperatures of minus 50 degrees, state media reported, cited by Reuters.

Temperatures in the town of Sanbao in Turpan Prefecture in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region rose to 52.2 degrees yesterday, the state-run Xinjiang Daily reported today, with the record heat expected to persist for at least five more days.

The high temperatures broke the previous record of 50.3 degrees, measured in 2015 near a lake in the same area.

Since April, countries in Asia have been hit by record heat waves several times, raising concerns about their ability to adapt to a rapidly changing climate. According to climate experts, the long-term goal of holding global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is looking increasingly unattainable.

Prolonged periods of high temperatures in China are posing serious challenges to the power grid and harvesting and fears of a possible repeat of last year's drought, which was the worst in 60 years, continue to grow. China has faced similar temperature amplitudes across seasons before, but the gap is getting wider.

On January 22, temperatures in Mohe, a city in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province, plunged to minus 53 degrees Celsius, according to the local meteorological office, surpassing the country's previous low of minus 52.3 degrees, recorded in 1969.

Central China was then hit by torrential rains - the heaviest in decades - destroying crops in the region known as the country's breadbasket.

This week, the United States and China renewed their efforts to combat global warming. US special climate envoy John Kerry held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing today.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg