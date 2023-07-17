Former Chief Prosecutor: Bulgaria is Run from the Back Seat of Jeeps

"There is no prosecutor's office and no chief prosecutor in the world that can fight corruption and theft when corruption and theft are the state policy. There is no way to achieve results for justice when the politicians who actually run the country and the economic circles behind them are at war and they don't want justice. When the Ministry of Internal Affairs does not solve crimes, but fights with the prosecutor's office. When the parliament changes laws in the interest of the oligarchs".

This is what former chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev, who founded the "Justice for Bulgaria" Association, told the National Radio.

And he added that Bulgaria is run from the back seat of jeeps.

"There is no justice because the politicians, in addition to being incompetent, corrupt, and dependent, they also create deliberately poor laws and try to control the judiciary in such a way that they can continue to steal".

According to him, the reason for his suspension was leaked information, including on "Barcelonagate", what will be done:

"And I was suspended in violation of the law and the Constitution while flying on a plane to give information to the European Parliament. This was done by the 'political trash' parties who control the SJC. In a legal sense, what happened is a precedent and an outrage. If true, that I didn't do my job, that I was dependent on a party, I would still be the chief prosecutor. After I've been removed, it means I've done my job."

On the radio, Geshev also emphasized that in recent years, the three types of authorities - in violation of the principle of separation, have merged, and the goal under the ideas of reforms, justice, European values and changes in the Constitution is only one - the prosecution and the court to be controlled.

"So that when someone steals, they can steal with impunity".

On "Justice for Bulgaria", he pointed out that it is a patriotic, national, conservative movement with the aim of making Bulgaria strong again.

"We will not rely on oligarchs. We have no funding. We will make an account so that our like-minded individuals can help us. Like-minded people are those who believe in Bulgaria. I will trust people who, in the name of Bulgaria, are ready to take risks".

He explained that he is considering in what form "Justice for Bulgaria" can appear in the local elections.

"I have no ambitions for the post of mayor. I have an ambition to help the state to recover, to restore hope to the people".

