COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Only 5 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, they were detected with the help of 210 tests, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal. This means that the proportion of positive tests is 2.38%.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,437.

Not a single person was cured for the last day, their number also remained unchanged at 1,269,567. 1 was hospitalized, total hospitalizations are 102 out of 1,397 active cases. Of these, 11 are in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, not a single dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 was administered, the number of them remains 4,613,241. In total, there are 2,077,771 people with a completed vaccination cycle, 945,934 received the first booster dose, and 73,364 - the second.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal