Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for High Temperatures across the country
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code for high temperatures throughout Bulgaria for today.
The NIMH forecast is that today will be sunny and hot again. In the afternoon, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the mountainous regions in Western Bulgaria. A light wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will mostly be between 34°C and 39°C, in Sofia - around 34°C.
The weather will be sunny in the mountains. After noon, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the massifs of Western Bulgaria. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 27°C, at 2000 meters - about 20°C.
It will be sunny along the Black Sea. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 29°C and 32°C. The temperature of the sea water is 25°-27°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.
A yellow heat code has been issued again for tomorrow across the country.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Today is the Peak of the Heatwave in Southern Europe - The Hot Weather will Last until August
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Heat in 7 Provinces
- » Bulgaria: A Tourist took a Bath in One of the Seven Rila Lakes
- » There is No Longer any Danger of Pollution of the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast from Nova Kakhovka
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Heat and Temperatures over 40 degrees
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Dangerous Heat in 16 Provinces