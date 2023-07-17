Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for High Temperatures across the country

July 17, 2023, Monday
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for High Temperatures across the country @Pixabay

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code for high temperatures throughout Bulgaria for today.

The NIMH forecast is that today will be sunny and hot again. In the afternoon, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the mountainous regions in Western Bulgaria. A light wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will mostly be between 34°C and 39°C, in Sofia - around 34°C.

The weather will be sunny in the mountains. After noon, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the massifs of Western Bulgaria. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 27°C, at 2000 meters - about 20°C.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 29°C and 32°C. The temperature of the sea water is 25°-27°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

A yellow heat code has been issued again for tomorrow across the country.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

