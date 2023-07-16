Bulgaria: Two Girls Drowned in Kamchia

Diving teams are renewing the search for the two children from the villages of Vezenkovo and Podvis, who drowned in the "Kamchia" dam.

The bodies of the two girls, aged 9 and 14, were not found yesterday.

The incident happened in the afternoon when 5 children of 2 families arrived for a picnic. The children entered the water and started drowning.

Their relatives managed to save 3 of the children, but two of them could not be pulled out of the water.

