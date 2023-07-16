According to the Bulgarian President: Ukraine is Obliged to Make Efforts to Stop the Fighting in the “Conflict”

"It is the duty of those involved in the hostilities in Ukraine, as well as the international community, to seek a peaceful solution". This is stated in the position of the head of state Rumen Radev.

In response to questions from the media, the press office of the president stated that Radev's position is known and it is that "the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has no military solution".

"The position of the head of state, Rumen Radev, that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has no military solution is known. Every day of this war leads to casualties and destruction, which are not only in the interest of Russia and Ukraine, but also have severe economic, social and political consequences for the whole of Europe," the president's position reads.

"The president believes that fueling the hostilities with more and more weapons increases the risk of global military conflict.

Therefore, President Rumen Radev believes that it is the duty not only of those directly participating in the hostilities, but also of the international community, to make systematic efforts to de-escalate and stop the hostilities and search for a real peaceful solution through the means of diplomacy, based on the principles and the agreements within the framework of the UN and international law," the head of state's press office also wrote.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Embassy in Sofia pointed out that only the Kremlin regime and its followers avoid using the word "war", masking the Russian aggression and genocide against the Ukrainian people with the wording "conflict" and "special operation".

The president's position says that a peaceful solution must be "based on the principles and agreements within the framework of the United Nations and international law."

The fact that since 2014 the UN has only spoken about restoring the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Ukraine and only a handful of small countries have recognized as Russian Crimea and the Ukrainian lands annexed last year (or the "independence" of Abkhazia and North Ossetia) should probably be implied, but is not mentioned in any way in the position.

In addition, the phrase "real peaceful solution" leaves room for interpretation as to whether it does not mean a call for Kyiv to "accept the realities on the ground", as Moscow constantly repeats. Bulgaria's official position, stated once again with the signing of the final communiqué from the NATO meeting in Vilnius on July 11, is clear:

"We welcome the strong support in the UN General Assembly for efforts to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. We welcome and support President Zelensky's commitment to outline the principles for such a peace through his Peace Formula. We are committed to achieving a just and lasting peace that upholds the principles of the UN Charter, in particular sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. We stress that this cannot be achieved without the full and unconditional withdrawal of Russia. Although we have called on Russia to engage constructively in credible negotiations with Ukraine, Russia has not shown any real openness to a just and lasting peace."

The phrase "just and lasting peace" in combination with Zelensky's 10-point peace formula also means support not only for the unconditional withdrawal of the Russian army and its weaponry from the land and waters of Ukraine, but also for payments from Russia to compensate for the damage from the ongoing its aggression and seeking responsibility by international institutions of those guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity. This is also written in the communique from Vilnius:

"We do not recognize and will never recognize Russia's illegal and illegitimate annexations, including Crimea. There can be no impunity for Russian war crimes and other atrocities, such as attacks on civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, which deprives millions of Ukrainians of basic human services. All those responsible must be held accountable for violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law..."

A just and lasting peace is a principle according to which the war must be ended so that the peace does not turn out to be only a pause during which Russia recovers and gathers arms and an army for another attack. It is also contained in the joint statement after the NATO meeting of the G-7 countries, supported by the European Union, i.e. from Bulgaria as well: "...we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the strategic goal of a free, independent, democratic and sovereign Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders, capable of defending itself and deterring future aggression".

