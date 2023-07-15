Survey: The Bulgarian President has the Highest Personal Rating, Little Trust for the New Cabinet

If the elections in Bulgaria were held in early July this year, GERB-SDS would receive 26.4% support, and WCC-DB 21.8%. "Vazrazhdane" and DPS would have almost similar positions, 14.9% and 14.5%, respectively. BSP remains in fifth place with 9.7%. "There Is Such a People" with 4.3%. "Bulgarian Rise" would receive 2%. This is shown by the data of "Gallup International Balkan". Among the other parties and coalitions, "Levitsata", IMRO and others stand out. Only in the future will the influence of Ivan Geshev's new political formation become more apparent.

The study was conducted between June 29 and July 9, 2023 among 809 people using the face-to-face tablet method. The sample is representative of the adult population of the country. The maximum standard deviation is ±3.5% for the 50 percent shares. 1% of the entire sample is equal to about 54 thousand people.

Comparisons of who wins and who loses in electoral terms from the shaky coalition between GERB-SDS and WCC-DB make it possible to conclude that GERB does not show any visible damage so far. As for the "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" ratio, it remains at a level of about 3 to 1 declarative support, according to "Gallup International Bolkan".

Reluctance for early elections is the reason for the current tolerance for the new government. However, it begins in practice without the credit of trust usual for such cases, according to the agency. The government started without the usual starting credit of trust and after a month of work reported 16.6% trust among Bulgarians of legal age and 69.7% mistrust.

After three months of work, confidence in the parliament is 15.3%, and distrust is 77.1%. Such a share of public trust is within the norm in Bulgaria and there was a similar attitude towards the two institutions before the last three dynamic years for politics in the country, the agency reminds.

The hypothesis of the resignation of the government does not gather wide public support - 36% of the respondents agree that the current government should resign. But those who oppose the idea of resignation are not much more - 39.1%. A quarter of adult Bulgarians cannot judge. The Bulgarians seem to be still wavering in their attitude towards the non-standard government for the country, but they are inclined to give a chance to the new government that was difficult to form - with some relief, but without visible elation.

This is confirmed by the attitudes registered by "Gallup International Balkan" according to the indicator for new early parliamentary elections - 30.1% believe that they are necessary, but nearly 1/2 of those questioned in Bulgaria are of the opposite opinion. For 23.8%, it is difficult to judge. As expected, respondents' answers varied greatly according to their electoral preferences. Supporters of "Vazrazhdane" are the most strongly in favor of a quick change of power.

The most trusted political figure remains President Rumen Radev, although the political situation in the last three years has threatened his position. With more visible levels of trust at the moment in the general background is also Mariya Gabriel, as she probably also uses the trust "bonus" that the post of European Commissioner brings and the trust of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov as Prime Minister also does not show the usual numbers for such a post and does not exceed the levels of the last months of acting Prime Minister Galab Donev. The coming months will show at what levels the confidence in the current prime minister will be established. As a rule, a rebound can be expected in the first months, but then erosion usually comes, comment sociologists.

The data should not be taken as a ranking - the level of recognition, the length of the political career, the specifics of the position held, etc., have an influence, according to Gallup International Bolkan.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Gallup