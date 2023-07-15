The Embassy of Ukraine in Bulgaria: Kyiv is making All Possible Efforts to Restore Peace

In a statement sent to the media, the Embassy of Ukraine in Bulgaria categorically stated that Kyiv is making all possible efforts to restore peace.

Blaming the war on Ukraine, which "was treacherously attacked by its northern neighbor, is one of the most common supporting theses of Russian propaganda and hybrid warfare in Europe," the letter said. It states that only the Kremlin regime and its followers avoid using the word "war", masking Russian aggression and genocide against the Ukrainian people with the wording "conflict" and "special operation".

The embassy emphasizes that the provision of defense funds to Ukraine does not lead to an increase in casualties, but means more lives saved.

Given the start of the pre-election campaign for local elections in Bulgaria, the embassy of Kyiv calls on certain political forces to refrain from using accusations against Ukraine to achieve political goals.

Yesterday, President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Mykola Denkov entered into an argument in absentia about the consequences of providing aid to Ukraine.

