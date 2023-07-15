Russian Hackers Blocked the Website of the Bulgarian Parliament because of the APCs for Ukraine

Hackers from the Russian group NoName057(16) announced that they blocked access to the website of the Bulgarian Parliament, as well as to the port of Varna. In March of this year, the same group paralyzed the website of the French Senate, several institutes and the naval company Naval Group.

The action is a reaction to Bulgaria's intention to give Ukraine 100 armored personnel carriers from the time of the "Revival Process".

"Bulgaria has prepared for Ukraine a pact with 100 units of armored vehicles. Therefore, the website of the Bulgarian National Assembly received several hundred thousand DDoS missiles from us," the group explains on its Telegram channel. Then it adds: "Победа Za нами!" (victory for us).

Bulgarian MP Ivaylo Mirchev published the news on his Facebook profile.

NoName057(16) is a pro-Russian hacker group that first announced itself in March 2022 and claimed responsibility for cyberattacks against Ukrainian, American, and European websites of government agencies, media, and private companies. It is considered a loose pro-Russian activist group that seeks to gain attention in Western countries.

Its popular actions are the cyberattack of the Central Bank of Estonia, websites of American companies, the Ministry of Finance of Denmark. The group had actions against institutions in Norway, Finland, Iceland, Poland, the Netherlands and Italy.

Not for the first time, websites of Bulgarian institutions are targeted. In April, again due to DDoS attack, there was temporarily no access to the websites of the Council of Ministers and the SJC. Last November, the Russian hacking group KILLNET announced that it had attacked the websites of the intelligence services of Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Moldova.

